Strs Ohio Acquires 37,417 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Amgen worth $60,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,882,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

