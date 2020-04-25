Strs Ohio Acquires 437,907 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,907 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,427. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

