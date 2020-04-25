Strs Ohio Acquires 68,873 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of Verisign worth $49,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Verisign stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.13. 910,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,588. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.58.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

