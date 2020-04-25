Strs Ohio Acquires 71,381 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $53,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. 6,097,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

