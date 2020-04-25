Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43,195 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $139,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,664 shares of company stock valued at $65,310,680. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.98. 6,710,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,748. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

