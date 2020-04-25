Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,118 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $81,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 33,931,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

