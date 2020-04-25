Strs Ohio Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $86,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

