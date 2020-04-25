Strs Ohio Has $108.23 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,812 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $108,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,007,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

