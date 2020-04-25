Strs Ohio Has $165.65 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $165,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.73. 4,006,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,614. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.33.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.