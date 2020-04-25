Strs Ohio Has $47.88 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $47,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 2,410,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

