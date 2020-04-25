Strs Ohio Has $79.37 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $79,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $310.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,629. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

