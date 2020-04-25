Strs Ohio Has $86.86 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $86,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.76. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

