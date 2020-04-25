Strs Ohio Has $93.67 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $93,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 46.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $283.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,223. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average of $268.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.