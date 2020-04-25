Strs Ohio Has $99.49 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,686,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933,025 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $99,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

