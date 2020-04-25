Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $111,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NYSE MDT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.30. 4,502,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

