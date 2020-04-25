Strs Ohio Purchases 126,835 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,835 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $121,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.59. 8,710,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,302,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.