Strs Ohio Purchases 35,691 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $253,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

