Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $115,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

