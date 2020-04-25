Strs Ohio Sells 118,278 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,278 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

