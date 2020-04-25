Strs Ohio Sells 55,053 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $55,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 7,641,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,721. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

