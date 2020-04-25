Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $75,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,917. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

