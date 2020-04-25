Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Allergan worth $104,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

AGN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.90. 4,311,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.85. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

