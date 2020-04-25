Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.12.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.64. 23,347,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,422,274. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

