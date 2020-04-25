Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

