Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 61,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Stryker stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.12. 1,227,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

