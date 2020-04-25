Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,739.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,739.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, COSS and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

