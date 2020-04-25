Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0762 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $19.62 million and $12.51 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00438659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,138,588 coins and its circulating supply is 257,560,633 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.