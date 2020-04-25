Suretly Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $47,592.11 and approximately $79.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.04477621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

