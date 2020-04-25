Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Achieves $611,326.17

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Swarm has a total market cap of $611,326.17 and $4,062.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

