SwiftCash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $103,026.29 and approximately $12.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 152,563,415 coins and its circulating supply is 151,842,984 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

