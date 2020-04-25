Switcheo Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $6,891.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.92 or 0.02610261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

