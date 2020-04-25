Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

