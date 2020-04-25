Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $12.11 million and $210,716.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00591713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006551 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 497.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 584,266,336 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Binance, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

