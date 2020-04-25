T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $286,226,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,735.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 231,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

