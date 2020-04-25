Tael Market Capitalization Achieves $6.44 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $24.72 and $119.16. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.04454152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $10.00, $7.20, $62.56, $5.22, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $18.11, $45.75, $13.96 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

