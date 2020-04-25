Tap (XTP) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Tap has a total market cap of $61.58 million and $263,589.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.04476114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

