Tatro Capital LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 399,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

