Tatro Capital LLC Sells 898 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.6% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.