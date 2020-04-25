TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Deutsche Bank accounts for about 0.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

