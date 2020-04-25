TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. 58.com comprises about 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of 58.com worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. Equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

