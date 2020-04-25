TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $44.70 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,200 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 7.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Vipshop worth $44,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 4,080,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.28. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.