TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $56.29 Million Stock Holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,137 shares during the period. YY accounts for about 9.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.31% of YY worth $56,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 602,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YY Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

