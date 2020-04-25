TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Increases Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 3,275,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

