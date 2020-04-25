TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. GDS accounts for 0.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of GDS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

