TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $18.36 Million in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 453,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,000. JD.Com comprises approximately 3.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,085. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

