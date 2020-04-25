TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $2.75 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. General Electric accounts for 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,548,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.