TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 1,020,456 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,020,456 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 0.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. 1,078,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

