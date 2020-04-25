TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 442,719 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,719 shares during the quarter. IQIYI makes up 4.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of IQIYI worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

IQ traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,004,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.