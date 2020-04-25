TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 46,600 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. SINA comprises approximately 3.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of SINA worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 564,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.20.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.