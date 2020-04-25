TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 48,749 Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,260,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,749 shares during the quarter. Yunji accounts for 7.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 5.69% of Yunji worth $44,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YJ. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YJ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yunji has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Yunji stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 130,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,493. Yunji Inc has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Yunji Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

